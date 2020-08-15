Camping shuttlers to wait before undergoing testing

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The national badminton camp at the SAI-Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad for elite athletes could be shutdown for at least a week. After doubles specialist N Sikki Reddy and physiotherapist C Kiran tested positive on Thursday, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had said that the Academy will be closed for a few days for the purposes of sanitation. They had also mentioned that all primary contacts of the duo will be administered an RT-PCR test in a day or two.

However, it’s learned that all players who were present for the restart of the camp last week have been asked to wait ‘4-5 days’ before giving the test. “As I had just given a test anyway, my doctor has advised me to wait for 4-5 days before giving a second test,” B Sai Praneeth told this newspaper. “So I am in quarantine at my house in Hyderabad right now.” This will apply even to the likes of PV Sindhu and Pullela Gopichand.

The players and support staff have been asked to wait because of the nature of the virus. So, the camp may likely restart only around August 20, as and when the players return negative tests before being admitted back into the Academy. Meanwhile, the men’s pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will join the camp in the first week of September.

“I think I will leave around the first week of September,” he said. “I wanted to leave next week but after the positive test, I have decided to leave after two weeks. Satwik and me will rejoin together.” Chirag is currently in Mumbai, while Satwik is in Amalapuram.