Wrestling camps in Sonepat, Lucknow

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Top Indian wrestlers will have a preparatory camp conducted by Sports Authority of India. As reported by this daily on August 14, the camp will begin on September 1. The men’s camp will be in Sonepat and women’s in Lucknow.

The men’s camp will have 26 participants in eight categories — five in freestyle (57, 65, 74, 86, 125 kg) and three in Greco-Roman (60, 77, 87 kg). The women’s camp will see the participation of 15 wrestlers in five categories (50, 53, 57, 62, 68 kg). There will be six and four in the support staff for the men’s and women’s camps, respectively. Four Indian wrestlers have qualified for the Olympics so far.