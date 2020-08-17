STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian cycling team quarantined after squad member tests COVID-19 positive 

As many as 11 athletes, four coaches, and 16 support staff had reached the camp at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium early this month and they had returned COVID-19 negative.

Published: 17th August 2020 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 07:42 AM

Coronavirus, Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Triyasha Paul, part of the national camp for sprint cyclists, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday and the camp that was scheduled to start from August 14 at the IG Stadium in New Delhi has been put on hold.

Triyasha Paul

Even though she has not been in touch with the other athletes and coaches in the camp, a meeting will take place between the Cycling Federation of India and SAI officials to decide on the next course of action.

The West Bengal athlete was the last to reach New Delhi on August 12 and was administered the RT-PCR test upon arrival. This daily had already reported back on August 1 that due to the flight restrictions placed on the Delhi to Kolkata route, Triyasha would be coming to the capital on board the Rajdhani Express.

“We wanted to start the camp on the scheduled date but since she could not reach on time, we put the camp on hold. She has not been in contact with anybody else so there is no concern on that front. We are constantly assessing her condition and will have a meeting on Monday...,” a senior CFI official added. Triyasha is asymptomatic and a doctor has been placed on campus in case of emergency.

Triyasha Paul Coronavirus COVID-19
