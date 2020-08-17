STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Ronnie O'Sullivan wins sixth world snooker title

O’Sullivan moved to within one of the all-time record of world titles, held by Stephen Hendry, and tied the number won by Steve Davis and Ray Reardon.

Published: 17th August 2020 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ronnie O'Sullivan of England. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Ronnie O’Sullivan became world snooker champion for the sixth time and at the age of 44 by beating fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson 18-8 in the final on Sunday.

O’Sullivan moved to within one of the all-time record of world titles, held by Stephen Hendry, and tied the number won by Steve Davis and Ray Reardon.

O’Sullivan had a tough run to the final, beating Chinese star Ding Junhui in the second round, former world champion Mark Williams in the quarterfinals, and then three-time winner Mark Selby in a spectacular semifinal that went to a decider.

The best-of-35-frame match against Wilson, a first-time finalist, ended up being a procession after O’Sullivan won seven straight frames in Sunday’s afternoon session from 10-8 up.

Returning for the evening session at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, O’Sullivan needed just one more frame for the win and sealed it with a slick break of 96.

“I was happy to get one (title). Two was great. When I got four, I called myself a great ... Anything above four, you are in fantastic company,” O'Sullivan said.

“It’s nice to be living your dream," he added.

Regarded as the most talented player ever, O’Sullivan — a right-hander who is also comfortable playing left-handed — won the world title in 2001, ’04, ’08, ’12 and ’13. He now has 37 career ranking titles, a record, and is the only player to make more than 1,000 competitive centuries.

He also has made more maximum breaks of 147 in competitive play (15) than anyone else, including one officially timed at only 5 minutes, 20 seconds at the worlds in 1997.

The outspoken O’Sullivan made waves during this tournament by saying the standard of players coming through was “not that good really” and that he’d “probably have to lose an arm and a leg to fall outside the top 50” in the world.

He has now won world titles in three different decades. Reardon won all of his in the 1970s, Davis won all of his in the '80s, and Hendry won his seven in the '90s.

“My thing has been longevity,” O'Sullivan said. “I go in and out of form. My mind can wander sometimes, but then I get a bit of a taste of it. I think, 'Come on, let’s see if you’ve still got it.’”

Snooker fans were allowed in for the final, with the sport being used by the government as a pilot event to test the safe return of spectators in the hope that bigger crowds can start attending venues from the start of October.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called off previously planned pilot events — including at the Crucible after the first day of the world championship — with some fans in attendance in early August amid fears over the coronavirus infection rate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Snooker Kyren Wilson Ronnie O’Sullivan
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp