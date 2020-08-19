Arjuna award, a bridge too far for Asiad gold duo Shibnath Sarkar and Pranab Bardhan

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Recognition remains a bridge too far, literally, for Shibnath Sarkar and Pranab Bardhan. Nominated for Arjuna by the Bridge Federation of India (BFI), the 2018 Asian Games gold-winning duo was ignored in the list of 29 recommended to the sports ministry.

Nobody outside this list will be chosen, when the awards are presented on August 29. This was the first time that bridge players were nominated for national sports awards.

The game was introduced in Asian Games in 2018 and the Kolkata-based players were hoping that their top-of-podium finish would fetch them the award. They are wondering what went wrong and whether others with smaller achievements were preferred over them.

"It's the selection committee's call and we have nothing to say against them. But in the list of players recommended, there are a few who didn't win gold or any medal for that matter at the Asian level. That is disappointing and there is nothing we can do about it. It's disheartening for bridge in India too, because an award or recognition would have encouraged more youngsters to take to the game," said Bardhan.

They may have a point, considering that the list has players without much to show for in terms of medals. India has done nothing of note in the sport, yet Vishesh Bhriguvanshi from basketball makes the cut. Ajay Sawant is in the list, even though tent-pegging is not an event in multi-discipline games.

Sarika Kale is recommended from kho-kho, which is also not a part of Asian Games. "We are not belittling the achievements or hardwork of others. Nor are we jealous of those who will get the award. Our only question is, was the gold medal not enough? We won it on our first chance to represent the country in the Asian Games. We know there is a selection committee and respect their decision, but seeing others who have not performed as well as us getting chosen hurts," said Sarkar.

The unusually high number of 29 recommendations for Arjuna this time has raised eyebrows. The list contains the names of wrestler Sakshi Malik and weightlifter Meerabai Chanu, who have already received Khel Ratna, the highest sports award of India. Ignoring some and rewarding those who have already been given a bigger award again is another anomaly.

The BFI is taking it in stride. "There is disappointment, but we understand that there are events which have been played at the continental level for a longer time. And when it comes to close calls, outdoor games may get the preference. We will continue to develop bridge and wait for the next opportunity," said BFI secretary Anand Samant.