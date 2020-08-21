STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rivals seek fresh polls in AAI again

The Returning Officer had already deleted the names of Jammu and Kashmir and UP according to the said clause.

NEW DELHI:  Apart from the matter pertaining to the recognition of national sports federations (NSF), the Archery Association of India (AAI) election case will also come up for hearing in Delhi High Court on Friday. Former Chandigarh faction secretary Maha Singh has filed another application seeking to make null and void January’s elections because of the inclusion of Uttarakhand in the electoral roll.

Singh had raised objections in January and the court had asked Returning Officer PK Tripathi to pass appropriate orders. And after going through the facts presented in the case and since the election process was at an advanced stage, Tripathi had decided against excluding Uttarakhand.

Seven months after the elections, the rival faction has chosen to fight it out in court. Their argument is, Uttarakhand Archery Association was not registered under the Societies Registration Act on or before December 4, 2017. The Returning Officer had already deleted the names of Jammu and Kashmir and UP according to the said clause. The rival faction now seeks fresh polls, urging the court to qu­­a­sh the elections in January.

