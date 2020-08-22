STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scottish golfer Connor Syme takes 2-shot lead at Wales Open on European Tour

Syme battled wind and rain to shoot 1-under 70 while Jordan Smith, who shared the first-round lead, only managed 72.

Published: 22nd August 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Scottish golfer Connor Syme

Scottish golfer Connor Syme (Photo | www.europeantour.com)

By Associated Press

NEWPORT:  Scottish golfer Connor Syme moved into a strong position to make up for last week’s near miss at Celtic Manor by taking a two-shot lead after the second round of the Wales Open, played at the same venue on the European Tour.

Smith was in a tie for second place with five other players: Li Haotong (66), Liam Johnston (68), Nacho Elvira (67), Sihwan Kim (67) and Sebastian Soderberg (70).

Syme, who is at 6 under overall, held a one-shot lead after 54 holes of the Celtic Classic last weekend but had to settle for a share of third place — behind winner Sam Horsfield — following a final round of 71.

Horsfield is bidding for back-to-back wins at Celtic Manor, and a third victory in the space of four weeks. He has made the cut at the Wales Open, but is eight shots back after a second-round 71.

