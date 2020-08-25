Virdhawal Khade Dubai trip not clear

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Virdhawal Khade may miss the one-off two-month camp for elite swimmers in Dubai. Khade was initially supposed to fly out with both Kushagra Rawat and Srihari Nataraj in the early hours of Tuesday morning. But the swimmer, who is posted with the collector’s office in the Maharashtra government, is still waiting for approval of his leave application.

“The information we have got from him is that he will not fly now,” a Swimming Federation of India (SFI) official said. “But as and when his leave application is accepted, he will leave for Dubai.”

It’s likely that his leave application may not have been accepted because the 28-year-old is on Covid-19 duty.

The Asian Games medallist (Guangzhou in 2010) has already missed the last two Olympics partly because of his posting as a tahsildar.

The butterfly and the freestyle exponent, who has achieved ‘B’ qualification mark for Tokyo Olympics has already spoken of his frustration at the Indian government’s reluctance in opening swimming pools.

The ones who will be on the flight — Rawat and Nataraj — will have to give a second COVID test (they already have the first one here) upon landing.

“They will be tested after landing before going on a four-day quarantine. They will start practice after that,” the SFI official added.

Nataraj is looking forward to getting back to the water after months of ground-based simulation. “I can only take it easy because I haven’t practised in water since February. It will be a slow process, getting reacquainted back with the water but I’m looking forward to this.”