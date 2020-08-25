STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Virdhawal Khade Dubai trip not clear

The Asian Games medallist (Guangzhou in 2010) has already missed the last two Olympics partly because of his posting as a tahsildar.

Published: 25th August 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Swimming

For representational purposes

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Virdhawal Khade may miss the one-off two-month camp for elite swimmers in Dubai. Khade was initially supposed to fly out with both Kushagra Rawat and Srihari Nataraj in the early hours of Tuesday morning. But the swimmer, who is posted with the collector’s office in the Maharashtra government, is still waiting for approval of his leave application. 

“The information we have got from him is that he will not fly now,” a Swimming Federation of India (SFI) official said. “But as and when his leave application is accepted, he will leave for Dubai.”

It’s likely that his leave application may not have been accepted because the 28-year-old is on Covid-19 duty.

The Asian Games medallist (Guangzhou in 2010) has already missed the last two Olympics partly because of his posting as a tahsildar.

The butterfly and the freestyle exponent, who has achieved ‘B’ qualification mark for Tokyo Olympics has already spoken of his frustration at the Indian government’s reluctance in opening swimming pools. 

The ones who will be on the flight — Rawat and Nataraj — will have to give a second COVID test (they already have the first one here) upon landing.

“They will be tested after landing before going on a four-day quarantine. They will start practice after that,” the SFI official added.  

Nataraj is looking forward to getting back to the water after months of ground-based simulation. “I can only take it easy because I haven’t practised in water since February. It will be a slow process, getting reacquainted back with the water but I’m looking forward to this.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Virdhawal Khade
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp