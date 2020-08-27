STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India Open, Syed Modi tournaments cancelled in BWF's adjusted calender

The badminton season has been on hold after the All England Championship in March.

Badminton

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The India Open Super 500 and the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournaments were on Thursday cancelled by the Badminton World Federation in its adjusted international calendar to salvage a season thrown haywire by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The India Open, which was originally scheduled in March, was to be held from December 8 to 13 in New Delhi and Syed Modi was slated for November 17 to 22 in Lucknow in the previosuly revised calendar.

"The Badminton World Federation (BWF) will implement an adjusted tournament calendar for the HSBC BWF World Tour in 2020," the world body said in a statement.

"The TOTAL BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 in Aarhus, Denmark will remain part of the international tournament calendar and will proceed on the planned dates of 3-11 October 2020.

"All remaining HSBC BWF World Tour tournaments on the calendar will no longer take place at the dates and locations originally listed."

The badminton season has been on hold after the All England Championship in March.

