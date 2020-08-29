A day ahead of function, Drona awardee Purushotham Rai expires
Former athletics coach, Purushotham Rai, who was set to receive the Dronacharya Award in the lifetime category on Saturday, died of heart attack in Bengaluru on Friday.
He was 79. His death was confirmed to this daily by Karnataka Athletics Association secretary A Rajavelu late night.