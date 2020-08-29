STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma misses cut at UK Championship

By Associated Press

BELFRY: Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma had yet another rough day as he carded a disappointing six-over 78 in the second round to crash out at the midway stage of the 2020 ISPS Handa UK Championship, his fourth missed cut in last five starts.

Sharma, who scored an even-par 72 in the first round, ended six-over for 36 holes as the cut fell at one-over 145.

Since returning to the sport after the coronavirus-induced break, Sharma has missed cut in four events.

He finished 63rd at the Celtic Classic two weeks ago, the only time he could make it to the weekend.

Sharma is scheduled to play next week in Spain. Justin Walters grinded it out for 71 to open up a one-shot lead after day two. He had a superb 64 on the first day.

One-over for the front nine, Walters came home in 34 on back nine in testing conditions to get to nine-under. Frenchman Benjamin Hebert was his closest challenger after a 69, one shot clear of England's Paul Waring, who carded a 67.

Two more Englishmen in Marcus Armitage and Matthew Jordan were at six-under alongside Kiwi Ryan Fox and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger.

Wiesberger was just one shot off the lead but found water on the last to surrender a double bogey and sign for a 71.

