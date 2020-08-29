Lakshya, an award-winning force behind champs

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Behind every athlete, there are unknown pillars of support. From coaches and mentors who identify them at the grassroots level, to the institutes that bridge the gap between potential and performance.

One such organisation is Lakshya Sports, which won the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar award for 2020. The award is given to the organisations which have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development.

A non-profit organisation, Lakshya's inception came in Pune in 2009 when a bunch of sports enthusiasts decided to identify young and budding athletes to help them achieve their dreams of medalling at the highest level.

Lakshya has extended support to more than 100 athletes across nine disciplines. Women's

Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli, Olympian A Sharath Kamal, Asian Games medallist boxer Pooja Rani, Commonwealth and Asian Games gold-winning shooter Rahi Sarnobat, tennis star Ankita Raina were a few under the wings of Lakshya before establishing a name on the world stage.

The organisation had also supported Olympian shooter Gagan Narang to set up his academy Gun for Glory. Sunder Iyer, founder secretary, shares the making of the institute.

"Lakshya stands for looking at knowledge in sports and helping youth achieve. We crib about why we don't get medals in the Olympics. So, we decided to make some difference to the Indian sport scene by nurturing budding athletes. We identified talents who punched above their weight and took care of their training," said Iyer.

Through news pieces and word of mouth, Lakshya's effort began to be recognised and more people knocked on their door for help. Initially, the major challenge was to get funds as the concept was new. As the organisation expanded, they decided to seek corporate sponsors. One of the reasons behind Lakshya's success was their ability to cater to different needs of the players as the sport evolved.

"When the pool became bigger, we formed a player-manager. We realised what the player wants and accordingly, we evolved. It's not just about providing players with funds. For a junior-level athlete to become a champion, there are many requirements — from a nutritionist to trainer to taking care of his/her mental and physical fitness to physio for rehabilitation. We worked in that direction," added Iyer.

Lakshya now supports around 40 athletes and has mentors and sports science experts to guide them. From the organisation, 12 athletes have competed at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics so far. The target is to increase the tally and help them win medals at the Olympics and Games.

"Now, with the award comes the responsibility. We will have to strive harder. Our aim is to help as many athletes as we can. With the pandemic, the financial situation of the corporate world will be down. Challenge is to sustain through this period and not let our players down. The focus will be on how players can start winning more medals at the Olympics," explained Iyer.