COVID-19 effect: Athletics calendar to be rescheduled again

CHENNAI : The revised athletics calendar, supposed to begin from September, is set to get delayed because of the COVID-19 situation. The first Grand Prix was supposed to be held in Patiala on September 12 while the National Open Athletics meet was scheduled to be held in Chennai from September 20 to 25.

The Federation Cup was scheduled in October. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is going to have a meeting on Monday to finalise the dates. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla revealed that the September events will be rescheduled because of reasons arising out of travel restrictions and quarantine norms during.

There were plans of conducting the first Grand Prix in Patiala among campers, but the AFI president has said this may not be possible either. However, a final decision on dates will be taken on Monday after the meeting.

"The prevailing situation is not conducive for competition as there are a lot of travel restrictions. We were hoping everything will open up by now. Even trains are not regular as of now. Our athletes will not be able to commute unless train service is restored. Also there are other restrictions," said Sumariwalla.

The calendar was finalised during an online Special General Meeting way back in May. The AFI president also said the new dates will be decided after consulting the coaches and other officials. “We will have a discussion on Monday," he said.

Foreign coaches to stay on

All the foreign coaches and support staff names recommended by the AFI have been given an extension. The AFI chief said 10 coaches and support staff whose names were sent in July and then again in August as most of their visas expire by August 31.