STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

COVID-19 effect: Athletics calendar to be rescheduled again

While the Athletics Federation of India is going to have a meeting on Monday to finalise the dates, it revealed that the September events will be rescheduled.

Published: 30th August 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla

Athletics Federation of India president Adille Sumariwalla (Photo| Twitter/ @Adille1)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The  revised athletics calendar, supposed to begin from September, is set to get delayed because of the COVID-19 situation. The first Grand Prix was supposed to be held in Patiala on September 12 while the National Open Athletics meet was scheduled to be held in Chennai from September 20 to 25.

The Federation Cup was scheduled in October. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is going to have a meeting on Monday to finalise the dates. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla revealed that the September events will be rescheduled because of reasons arising out of travel restrictions and quarantine norms during.

There were plans of conducting the first Grand Prix in Patiala among campers, but the AFI president has said this may not be possible either. However, a final decision on dates will be taken on Monday after the meeting.

"The prevailing situation is not conducive for competition as there are a lot of travel restrictions. We were hoping everything will open up by now. Even trains are not regular as of now. Our athletes will not be able to commute unless train service is restored. Also there are other restrictions," said Sumariwalla.

The calendar was finalised during an online Special General Meeting way back in May. The AFI president also said the new dates will be decided after consulting the coaches and other officials. “We will have a discussion on Monday," he said.

Foreign coaches to stay on

All the foreign coaches and support staff names recommended by the AFI have been given an extension. The AFI chief said 10 coaches and support staff whose names were sent in July and then again in August as most of their visas expire by August 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Athletics Federation of India National Open Athletics Athleteics calendar COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp