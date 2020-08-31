After Vinesh Phogat and coach test positive for COVID-19, training venue in Haryana closed down

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pratap Sports School in Haryana's Kharkhoda where star wrestler Vinesh Phogat was training under coach Om Prakash Dahiya has been closed for now as a precautionary measure. Both Vinesh and Dahiya tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, a day before the first-ever virtual National Sports Awards ceremony.

While the 53kg wrestler was to receive the country’s highest sporting honour, Khel Ratna, her coach was to be conferred with Dronacharya Award in lifetime category. The duo was tested for Covid-19 before attending rehearsal for the function at SAI Centre in Sonepat on Thursday.

"Between 20-30 players staying in the hostel were tested on Saturday. We are expecting to receive the results by Monday or Tuesday. Those, who were coming to the facility to attend training sessions, were directed not to come. Around 70 from nearby localities come for training every day," coach Dahiya, who is serving a mandatory quarantine period at his home, told this daily.

Dahiya has not developed any symptoms yet. "Vinesh and I are asymptomatic. I’m in regular touch with her and she is good but under quarantine. My family members also got tested on Saturday. I am hoping they are safe," he said.

Vinesh, the only woman wrestler from the country to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics so far, stays in Kharkhoda along with her husband Somvir Rathi and in-laws. "All of them got tested including Vinesh’s father-in-law and mother-in-law. They too will get the results in a day or two," added Dahiya.

The coach also informed that he and his ward will be retested next week. "We will undergo another test on Wednesday. But I think we have to stay in quarantine for at least two weeks no matter what’s the result of the second test. We are taking every precaution as stated by the health authorities," the coach said.

Vinesh was the first to express apprehension over proposed women’s national camp in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The camp was slated to begin on September 1. The Wrestling Federation of India later postponed the camp. However, the camp for male wrestlers competing in the Olympic weight categories will begin at SAI Centre in the city.