STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

After Vinesh Phogat and coach test positive for COVID-19, training venue in Haryana closed down

Pratap Sports School in Haryana’s Kharkhoda where star wrestler Vinesh Phogat was training under coach Om Prakash Dahiya has been closed for now as a precautionary measure.

Published: 31st August 2020 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Vinesh Phogat

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (File Photo)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pratap Sports School in Haryana's Kharkhoda where star wrestler Vinesh Phogat was training under coach Om Prakash Dahiya has been closed for now as a precautionary measure. Both Vinesh and Dahiya tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, a day before the first-ever virtual National Sports Awards ceremony. 

While the 53kg wrestler was to receive the country’s highest sporting honour, Khel Ratna, her coach was to be conferred with Dronacharya Award in lifetime category. The duo was tested for Covid-19 before attending rehearsal for the function at SAI Centre in Sonepat on Thursday.

"Between 20-30 players staying in the hostel were tested on Saturday. We are expecting to receive the results by Monday or Tuesday. Those, who were coming to the facility to attend training sessions, were directed not to come. Around 70 from nearby localities come for training every day," coach Dahiya, who is serving a mandatory quarantine period at his home, told this daily.

Dahiya has not developed any symptoms yet. "Vinesh and I are asymptomatic. I’m in regular touch with her and she is good but under quarantine. My family members also got tested on Saturday. I am hoping they are safe," he said.

Vinesh, the only woman wrestler from the country to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics so far, stays in Kharkhoda along with her husband Somvir Rathi and in-laws. "All of them got tested including Vinesh’s father-in-law and mother-in-law. They too will get the results in a day or two," added Dahiya.

The coach also informed that he and his ward will be retested next week. "We will undergo another test on Wednesday. But I think we have to stay in quarantine for at least two weeks no matter what’s the result of the second test. We are taking every precaution as stated by the health authorities," the coach said.

Vinesh was the first to express apprehension over proposed women’s national camp in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The camp was slated to begin on September 1. The Wrestling Federation of India later postponed the camp. However, the camp for male wrestlers competing in the Olympic weight categories will begin at SAI Centre in the city. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pratap Sports School Vinesh Phogat Om Prakash Dahiya COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp