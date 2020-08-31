STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WWE Payback: Roman Reigns turns heel, wins Universal Championship

Reigns officially turned heel as he did not show up at the starting of the match, but turned up later when both The Fiend and Strowman had fought for the most part of the match.

Published: 31st August 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Roman Reigns celebrates after winning the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns celebrates after winning the WWE Universal Championship. (Photo| Twitter/ @WWERomanReigns)

By ANI

FLORIDA: Roman Reigns on Sunday (local time) won the WWE Universal Championship as he defeated Braun Strowman and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a triple threat match. The pay-per-view event WWE Payback was held at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Reigns officially turned heel as he did not show up at the starting of the match, but turned up later when both The Fiend and Strowman had fought for the most part of the match. Reigns was accompanied to the ring by advocate "Paul Heyman", who has been long time associate of Brock Lesnar.

In the end, Reigns popularly known as "The Big Dog" hit a spear on Strowman to reclaim his Universal title. In the match, Reigns was seen sporting a t-shirt reading "Wreck Everyone and Leave". This is a change from his normal signature vest.

In other matches, the team of Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy, Keith Lee defeated Randy Ordon while Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax triumphed over Bayley and Sasha Banks to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Matt Riddle defeated King Corbin while Big E outclassed Sheamus.Bobby Lashley was crowned as the new United States champion after defeating Apollo Crews.

