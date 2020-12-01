STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari​ lead field as action returns to Hero WPGT after nine months

The Hero WPG Tour had six events in the first two and a half months of 2020, before the pandemic brought it to a halt.

Published: 01st December 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2020 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Golf

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: India's top golfers such as Vani Kapoor and Diksha Dagar will be seen in action after almost nine months when the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour begins here on Wednesday.

The Hero WPG Tour had six events in the first two and a half months of 2020, before the pandemic brought it to a halt.

The first six events produced different winners, including an amateur.

The Women's Golf Association of India has scheduled three events over the next three weeks.

Apart from Vani and Diskha, the field will have Ridhima Dilawari, Neha Tripathi, Amandeep Drall, Gursimar Badwal and Saaniya Sharma.

Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan, who have been playing on the Ladies European Tour, will all be seen in action in the eighth and ninth legs of the Tour.

Vani, who had to stay put in India due to the pandemic, said, "The resumption of the Tour is the best news in a long time, and I have been waiting for it. Hopefully it will put everyone in the right frame of mind."

Ridhima, who had qualified for the China LPGA Tour but could not go, added "I have been practicing at every course and driving range around the NCR like DLF, Skyline, Harmoni and so on. But nothing beats a competitive pro event, so this is very welcome for all of us."

All players will undergo temperature screening before being allowed to play, and caddies will maintain social distancing.

The caddies will also be wearing masks and will be provided with sanitizer and gloves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vani Kapoor Diksha Dagar Hero WPGT Ridhima Dilawari
India Matters
For representational purposes
Cyclone ‘Burevi’ forms in bay, likely to hit South Tamil Nadu on Dec 4
A technician examines a sample collected on Saturday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Covid-19: Second wave in Karnataka expected during January-February
A devotee offers prayers at the Sabarimala temple on Monday as a policeman in PPE kit watches | Shaji Vettipuram
Sabarimala pilgrimage: More coupons can be booked online from Dec 2
'Love Jihad': Why legislative remedies must not be dismissed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gather at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Kitchens, gyms in place; Farmers in for long haul at Delhi borders
Illustration of vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19: UK first to approve vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, mass vaccinations start next week
Gallery
Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Who is at blame as Zidane's team now stares at an embarrassing group-stage exit. Check out the pla
Real Madrid player ratings: Zidane's Los Blancos beaten 2-0 by Shakhtar in Champions League, who failed to deliver?
Border Security Force contingent participates in the 56th raising day event of BSF, at Chhawla Camp in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
BSF 56th Raising Day: Will protect country from infiltration by Pak, says DG Rakesh Asthana 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp