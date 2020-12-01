STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is in isolation in accordance with the health protocols in Bahrain.

Published: 01st December 2020 02:09 PM

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAKHIR: The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team says seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Sakhir Grand Prix this weekend.

The team issued a statement saying Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit where he won the Grand Prix.

"But he up woke Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive," the team said.

"Lewis, therefore, took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest."

Hamilton is in isolation in accordance with the health protocols in Bahrain.

"Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him its very best wishes for a swift recovery," the team statement said.

There is another race in Bahrain next Sunday on Sakhir's shorter outer circuit before the 17-race season concludes in Abu Dhabi.

