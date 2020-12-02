STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jack Aitken​ to drive for Williams Racing at Sakhir Grand Prix

Formula One's Williams Racing says Jack Aitken will race in this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix with Nicholas Latifi.

Formula One

Formula One (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAKHIR: Formula One's Williams Racing says Jack Aitken will race in this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix with Nicholas Latifi.

The 25-year-old Aitken takes the place of the team's regular driver George Russell.

The team has released Russell to drive for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team in Bahrain with Lewis Hamilton unable to race due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Seven-time Formula One champion Hamilton was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit.

But Hamilton woke up Monday morning with mild symptoms and was then informed that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrain had subsequently tested positive, his Mercedes team said Tuesday.

This led to a subsequent test returning a positive result, and Hamilton says he has gone into self-isolation for 10 days.

