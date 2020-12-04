Narsingh, Gurpreet may be considered for World Cup if they test COVID-19 negative

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Narsingh Yadav (74kg), Gurpreet Singh (82kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) were excluded from the list of Indian wrestlers for the Individual World Cup in Belgrade from December 12-18.

It will be the first international competition for Indian wrestlers after the lockdown in March. The trio tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Narsingh and Gurpreet have since been discharged from hospital and are recovering.

However, it is learnt that India’s official entry for the competition has their names and they will be included in the contingent once they produce Covid negative certificates. “I underwent a test today (Thursday) and the report is expected on Friday. The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) told me that I will board the flight if the result comes negative,” Gurpreet, who is at home in Mohali, told this daily.

Narsingh said the same. The WFI confirmed this. “Narsingh and Gurpreet will compete if they are negative. Divya will not travel to Serbia and no replacement has been named in her category,” said Vinod Tomar, WFI’s assistant secretary. A contingent of 42 (24 wrestlers, 9 coaches, 3 support staff and 3 referees) will travel to Belgrade. All have to produce Covid negative certificates from

tests conducted 72 hours prior to departure.

Among the big names travelling are Ravi Dahiya (57kg, freestyle), Deepak Punia (86kg, freestyle) and Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik (65kg, women’s wrestling). Ravi and Deepak have already qualified for the 2021 Olympics. Star wrestlers Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Vinesh Phogat (53kg) have decided to skip the event. They have also qualified for the Olympics.

Participation in Belgrade has been sanctioned by the government at an overall cost of more than Rs 90 lakh, which include tickets, boarding and lodging, United World Wrestling licence fees, visa fees and out of pocket allowances, said a statement issued by Sports Authority of India.

Greco-Roman wrestlers will fly out first as the tournament will begin with competitions in that section. Women’s wrestlers will follow, while the men’s freestyle wrestlers will be the last to leave.

India squad

Men’s freestyle: Ravi Kumar (57kg), Rahul Aware (61kg), Naveen (70kg), Gourav

Baliyan (79kg), Deepak Punia (86kg), Satyavart Kadian (97kg), Sumit (125kg).

Greco-Roman: Arjun Halakurki (55kg), Gyanender (60kg), Sachin Rana (63kg), Ashu

(67kg), Aditya Kundu (72kg), Sajan (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Hardeep (97kg),

Naveen (130kg).

Women’s: Nirmala Devi (50kg), Pinki (55kg), Anshu (57kg), Sarita (59kg), Sonam

(62kg), Sakshi Malik (65kg), Gursharan Preet Kaur (72kg), Kiran (76kg).

