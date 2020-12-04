Non-Olympic & women’s camps on RFI’s agenda

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national camp for Olympic hopefuls among rowers is underway in Pune. And now the Rowing Federation of India have sent a letter to SAI regarding restarting camps for women as well as for rowers in the other categories.

Currently, only two categories are training and RFI wants the non-Olympic categories to join in as well. “We have sent the proposal for 24 rowers to start training in Pune to SAI. They need to prepare for the Asian Championships and Asian Games and we are hopeful SAI will clear the camp soon,” RFI president Rajlaxmi Singh Deo informed.

Even for women, seven rowers have been shortlisted and the proposal has been sent for the camp to be conducted in Bhopal. RFI has mooted the idea to SAI to train the remaining categories till March after which a short break has been proposed and it will then continue for the rest of the year. The initial plan is to continue the non-Olympic category training in Pune before shifting them to Bhopal.