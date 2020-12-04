STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Squash federation eyes domestic PSA meet in February-March

“To activate squash across the country, we proposed domestic PSA events where our players will play a tournament with prize money being $10,000.

Published: 04th December 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Squash

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Srinidhi PR
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is finally some good news for the second string of squash players in the country. Apart from two Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger events that the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) is planning to conduct next year (it was approved by Sports Authority of India recently), it is understood that the national body is also looking to have a domestic PSA meet just for the Indian players. Tentatively, it is planned between February and March.

 “To activate squash across the country, we proposed a domestic PSA Challenger event ($10,000) to benefit transition players and Group B players. They will get respective event ranking points for that. After various discussions, PSA has permitted one domestic event for men and women (Challenger Tour 10) next year,” said Harish Prasad, SRFI’s National Development Officer. As of now, SRFI is looking at either Mumbai or New Delhi to conduct the domestic event since many national-level players are from the two cities. 

Barring elite players like Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Vikram Malhotra — who have taken part in at least an international tournament or two since the nationwide-lockdown began in March — the players in the next level have not had a chance so far to step on to the court. If conducted, it will be the first national-level squash event in the country since March.
That apart, Kerala and Karnataka units have put their hands up to conduct state championships in December end and January end, respectively. It was in October that SRFI gave permission for the associations to hold closed state championships. Goa and Rajasthan are also planning to conduct these competitions. 

Technical assessment of elite players

Analysing foot placement, energy leaks, running mechanisms are a few things that have become common in sports now with the advancement of technology. More federations and academies are opting for technical assessments before chalking out a detailed training regime to enhance the players' performance. The national squash federation is also planning to conduct a similar sports science assessment for their elite players this month end or in January at the Centre of Sports Science, SRMC in Chennai.
The likes of Joshna and those in the city might undergo the test first and once the pandemic situation gets better, players from across the country will be assessed. This is done with an eye to improve their performance in the lead up to the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Squash Squash Rackets Federation of India
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
TRS supremo and CM K Chandrasekhar Rao addressing an election campaign meeting ahead of the GHMC elections at L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (Photo | Vinay Madapu)
GHMC Polls Results: TRS all set to retain control of Hyd civic body, impressive show by BJP
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp