Squash Rackets Federation of India eyes two domestic meets

Srinidhi PR By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: There is finally some good news for the second string of squash players in the country. Apart from two Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger events that the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) is planning to conduct next year (it was approved by Sports Authority of India recently), it is understood that the national body is also looking to have two PSA meets just for the Indian players. Tentatively, it is planned for February and March.

“To activate squash across the country, we proposed domestic PSA events where our players will play a tournament with prize money being $10,000. Players will get respective event ranking points for that. After various discussions, PSA has permitted to conduct one men’s and one women’s events (Challenger Tour 10) next year,” said Harish Prasad, SRFI’s National Development Officer.

As of now, Mumbai and New Delhi are the preferred venues to conduct these events since many national-level players are from the two cities. If the pandemic situation worsens or the state governments do not approve it, Chennai is looked at as the third option.

Barring elite players like Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal, Mahesh Mangaonkar and Vikram Malhotra — who have taken part in at least an international tournament or two since the nationwide-lockdown began in March — the players in the next level have not had a chance so far to step on to the court. If conducted, it will be the first national-level squash event in the country since March. The national squash federation is also planning to conduct sports science assessment for their elite players this month end or in January in at CSS, SRMC in Chennai.

