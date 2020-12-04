Wrestler Narsingh set for India comeback after negative test

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestler Narsingh Yadav's wait to make his international comeback finally ended on Friday as he tested negative for coronavirus and was given clearance by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to compete in the Individual World Cup.

Named in the Indian squad for the event scheduled in Serbia's Belgrade from December 12 to 18, the Maharashtra grappler suffered a setback as he returned positive last week. The event will be Narsingh's first in four years after serving a doping ban.

"I returned negative. The sample was taken on Thursday and the report arrived today (Friday). Now, I will be competing in the Individual World Cup," the 31-year-old Narsingh, told this daily. The 74kg grappler left the ongoing national camp at Sonepat's SAI centre after testing positive. He was recovering at

his in-laws' place in Hisar, Haryana. He will not be joining the camp and will directly board the flight on December 14.

Given the situation due to the pandemic, the WFI has decided to send the athletes in batches with Greco-Roman wrestlers leaving first on December 10. They will be followed by women wrestlers on December 12.

Gurpreet's second sample taken

Along with Narsingh, Greco-Roman wrestler Gurpreet Singh also tested positive at the camp. He was shifted to a hospital in Sonepat and was discharged next day after which he moved to his hometown Mohali. The 82kg wrestler underwent an RT-PCR test on Thursday but there was some error while collecting the sample.

"There was some problem with his sample collected yesterday. He has given the sample again on Friday and the result is expected tomorrow (Saturday)," said a source, who is closely monitoring the development.

"He is in the squad and once he returns negative, Gurpreet will leave the country along with other Greco-Roman wrestlers," added the source.

If Gurpreet clears the test then the Indian contingent will comprise 44 members including 26 wrestlers, nine coaches, three support staff and as many referees. All of them have to produce Covid negative certificates from the test conducted 72 hours prior to departure.