STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Will return Khel Ratna if farmers' demands not accepted, says Boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh

The 35-year-old from Haryana's Bhiwani made an appearance at the protest site of the farmers -- Delhi's Singhu border.

Published: 06th December 2020 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Boxer Vijender Singh joins the farmers with Arjuna and Dronacharya awardees during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday Dec. 6 2020.

Boxer Vijender Singh joins the farmers with Arjuna and Dronacharya awardees during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's first Olympic medallist in boxing and Congress leader Vijender Singh on Sunday threatened to return his Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award if the demands of farmers protesting against new agriculture laws are not accepted by the central government.

The 35-year-old from Haryana's Bhiwani made an appearance at the protest site of the farmers -- Delhi's Singhu border.

"Enough is enough, if the government does not listen to the demands of the farmers, then I have decided that as a show of solidarity, I will return my Khel Ratna," Vijender told PTI.

"I come from a family of farmers and army men, I can understand their pain and anxiety. It is high time that government pays heed to their demands," he added.

Vijender had won India's first Olympic medal in boxing, a bronze, in the 2008 Beijing Games. In 2009, he also became the first Indian boxer to clinch a world championships medal (a bronze).

The same year, he was bestowed the country's highest sporting honour for his trailblazing achievements. He currently plies his trade in the professional circuit and had even contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"The award definitely means a lot to me but we also have to take a stand for things we believe in. If the crisis is resolved with talks, then we would all be happy," he added.

Earlier, former national boxing coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu, who was in-charge during the Beijing Olympics, had also talked about returning his Dronacharya award if the demands of the farmers were not addressed.

Vijender and Sandhu joined several former sportspersons in extending their support to the agitating farmers.

Among them are Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee wrestler Kartar Singh, Arjuna awardee basketball player Sajjan Singh Cheema and Arjuna awardee hockey player Rajbir Kaur.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have stayed put at various Delhi border points for the past few days, protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

Farmers' concern is that these laws will eliminate the MSP and mandis that ensure earning.

But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their produce.

The government is holding talks with farmers, who have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and threatened to occupy toll plazas.

ALSO WATCH: 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijender Singh Khel Ratna congress farmers protests Delhi Chalo New Farm Laws
India Matters
Storm in Akhshaya Patra: How much to trust philanthropy’s hybrid model? 
Health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 at a sample collection unit. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID-19 test positivity rate in Chennai down to 3.6%, city may be near herd immunity soon
A technician at a COVID clinic in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
India's total COVID-19 active caseload lowest in 136 days: Health Ministry
Jyothi campaigning with BJP activists in Palathully division of Kollengode panchayat, Palakkad
From Chhattisgarh with love: This brave BJP candidate saved CISF jawan's life who later married her

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest march against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Will 'anti-farmer' BJP lose its political face in Punjab?
A farmer serves food to fellow farmers at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest against the Centre's new farm laws in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | How farmers shared their lunch during meeting with government
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp