No contest in billiards and snooker federation elections

CHENNAI: Pune-based businessman Rajan Khinvasara is going to be elected unopposed as president of the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI). As per the list of candidates released by the returning officer on Monday, there is only one nomination for each post (president, four vice-presidents, secretary and treasurer). It means all the candidates will be elected unopposed.

A couple of candidatures for the post of vice-president were declared invalid by the returning officer. A formal declaration will be made in the in-person annual general meeting scheduled for December 12 in Bengaluru.

Khinvasara had been BSFI’s vice-president for two terms and is presently president of Billiards and Snooker Association of Maharashtra. He is the managing director of Manisha Constructions.

Sunil Bajaj from MP Billiards and Snooker Association, who was elected vice-president in the last elections but made acting secretary-general after Devendra Joshi relinquished the post early this year, will continue in the same role. Similarly, HR Rathan Kumar of Karnataka will continue as treasurer.

All three existing vice-presidents (Vijay Goel from Delhi, Soumini Srinivas of Tamil Nadu, Pradip Kumar Saraogi from West Bengal), too, will continue in their posts. Sunil Morajkar from Billiards and Snooker Association of Goa will be the new entrant.

Nominations were filed by the candidates in person from November 29 to December 1. The returning officer scrutinised the nominations on December 4. The candidates were entitled to withdraw from December 4 to 6.

"Our annual calendar for training and competition has been approved by the sports ministry. Once the newly elected office-bearers take charge formally, they along with the managing committee comprising representatives from member units will decide on the 2021 nationals. It is scheduled in January and we will take a decision after speaking to member units," said secretary-general Bajaj.