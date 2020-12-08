STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Para-athletics coach Gajender tests positive for COVID-19

Last week, para-athletics coach Nawal Singh had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Published: 08th December 2020 04:07 PM

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Para-athletics coach Gajender has tested positive for COVID-19, and is under home quarantine currently.

Gajender is asymptomatic and as a result, he has been advised home quarantine. Para-athlete Simran, who is the wife of Gajender has tested negative for coronavirus and she is also under home quarantine.

Singh was a part of the national camp that was underway at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JNS).

On December 3, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju attended a virtual session in the presence of Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Deepa Malik and revered Indian para-athletes Devendra Jhajharia, Parul Parmar, and Shatabdi Awasthi.

The session was held on the occasion of the 29th World Disability Day. During the session, Rijiju mentioned that all the para-athletes of the country are the strength and the source of inspiration for everyone and the Sports Ministry is leaving no stone unturned to support them.

"Our para-athletes and 'Divyang' warriors are our strength. They give us inspiration. In our Sports Ministry, there is no difference between an able and a differently-abled sportsperson. We felicitate them with the same amount of recognition, prize money, and so on," the Sports Minister said in an official release.

Rijiju also added that he will request the state governments to support the Paralympians in their respective region in the best possible way.

"I will request the respective state governments to have a policy for the 'Divyang' warriors like the central government has contributed, to support the Paralympians in the best way possible, from financial to coaching and training facilities to proper livelihood and so on. The government, the PCI, and everyone are a team and we need to carry on our work of supporting our para-athletes," said Rijiju.

