STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Boxing Federation of India defers election, faces recognition crisis

Elections became necessary because the sports ministry had decided to grant recognition to 14 national federations subject to elections being held by December 31, 2020.

Published: 09th December 2020 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

Boxing Gloves

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: What’s an election without suspense, turnarounds and drama! Going by its four-year record of delivering the goods, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections was supposed to be a routine one.

However, in a twist, Ashish Shelar threw his hat in the ring for the post of president with the backing of secretary Jay Kowli. He went to Delhi to file his nomination on Sunday and was set to take on popular president Ajay Singh on December 18 at Gurugram.

Late on Monday, hours after nominations were filed, the president sent a circular announcing the postponement of elections.

Some were startled, while some felt it was the right decision considering that senior members like Meren Paul, Rajesh Bhandari, Lenny de Gama are not keeping well and will not be able to travel amid the Covid-19 situation. Altogether, there were requests from about 23 units to postpone the elections.

The Shelar camp was not amused with the development. In a statement, Shelar said he was surprised by the decision.

“…This move shows that the current dispensation of the BFI is not ready to follow the principles of democratic process,” he said.

This postponement will put the federation in a spot. Elections became necessary because the sports ministry had decided to grant recognition to 14 national federations subject to elections being held by December 31, 2020.

In most federations, elections are either over or in the process of being held. Going by proceedings in BFI, it seems unlikely that elections can be conducted by December 31. This would mean flouting a ministry directive that was submitted to Delhi High Court. It needs to be seen how BFI comes out of this without suffering any damage.

Though BFI said it has intimated the ministry about this, irrespective of that, their recognition would be under the scanner once the December 31 deadline is over.

If elections are not held soon, the entire process of issuing a notice (21 days before elections), nominations, new electoral roll to candidate nominations has to be done again.

According to a member, a new electoral roll will be required because there might be changes. If insiders are to be believed, the returning officer will take a decision soon. Some senior members feel it would take two-three months for elections to take place, preferably in person.

Also, the tenure of office-bearers and the executive committee, which ended on September 25, needs to be extended again as the three-month extension given earlier will end soon. This can be decided in a special general meeting this month. Since the president and secretary are not on the same page, it needs to be seen how BFI functions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boxing Federation of India BFI Boxing Federation of India Election BFI Election
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp