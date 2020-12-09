STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian boxing teams all set to take part in Cologne World Cup

The event assumes significance for the women's pugilists as it will be their first competitive bouts since the lockdown in March.

Published: 09th December 2020 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 01:03 AM   |  A+A-

The entire contingent (nine men and five women) reached Germany on Wednesday.

The entire contingent (nine men and five women) reached Germany on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: India's boxing teams, both men and women, are set to participate in another competition in Europe. This time, it’s the prestigious Cologne Boxing World Cup from December 16 to 20 in Cologne. Both teams have been in Europe since October.

According to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the tour has been extended by a few more days. The teams are now expected to come back after the tournament in Cologne. Top boxers will be participating at the event.

The entire contingent (nine men and five women) reached Germany on Wednesday, with the event assuming significance for the women's pugilists especially as it will be their first competitive bouts since the lockdown in March. "We are ready for high-quality competitions," said BFI high-performance director, Santiago Nieva. 

"We have trained for close to a month now in Italy and stepped up our performances since our arrival here, we had a good competition in France and then few friendlies in Italy and now a strong tournament in Germany. These exposure tournaments will ensure we are more competition ready and bring our players up-speed as far as our preparations for the Olympics are concerned."

Raffaele Bergamasco, head coach of the women's team, said they would strategise depending on the participating countries.

"We participate in this tournament to test the form of our athletes. It was not planned, but after a long period without competition, we decided to compete with good opponents. Tomorrow (Thursday) once we know the list of participating countries, we will work on the strategies for the tournament."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boxing World Cup Cologne Boxing World Cup India Women Boxing Team India Men Boxing Teamx India Boxing Team Cologne Boxing WC
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp