Table Tennis meet from today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association would be conducting the state championship at SDAT-Medimix Chandra Table Tennis Centre, Mogappair from December 9 to14. Events will be held from the cadet category to senior singles.

Srinivason nominated

Former Railways player and BCCI match referee S Srinivason, who is the secretary of the Indian Railways Cricketers’ Association, has been nominated by the IRCA to attend the annual general body meeting of the BCCI on December 24.

Football session

A thrilling session on freestyle tricks by football players S Santhakumar (who also has AIFF D license), Tamizhmani Muralidharan and Charles Vinoth captivated the students of Velammal. Players also demonstrated the footballing skills for the benefit of the students. They addressed other aspects of the game to help the children become a player.