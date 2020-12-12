STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Cue Sera Sera: Billiards Federation of India to seek sports ministry's guidance after HC order

BSFI was among 14 national sports federations, who were directed by the sports ministry to conduct their elections by December 31.

Published: 12th December 2020 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Billiards

For representational purposes

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Karnataka High Court upheld the order of the District Registrar of Societies, Bengaluru wherein the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India (BSFI) was asked to stop all election proceedings and conduct fresh elections, the cue sports governing body of the country went ahead with its annual general meeting (AGM) on Saturday.

Apart from carrying out the usual business during the AGM in Bengaluru, it was also decided in the meeting that the federation will write a letter to the sports ministry apprising it of the court order and seeking suggestions on the way forward. 

"The routine business was carried out during the AGM. We have also decided to write a letter to the sports ministry informing it about the court order and seek its guidance. We will inform the ministry that we were supposed to announce the newly elected office-bearers, but now it has not been done in the wake of the court order," Sunil Bajaj, BSFI's acting secretary, told The New Indian Express.

BSFI was among 14 national sports federations, who were directed by the sports ministry to conduct their elections by December 31. However, it looks unlikely that the body will now be able to hold the elections before the above-mentioned deadline.  

It was Arvind Savur, ace cueist Pankaj Advani's coach and president of the Karnataka State Billiards Association (KSBA), who had requested the registrar to cancel the elections raising several objections in his application. BSFI challenged the registrar's order in the High Court.

The agenda of the meeting included confirmation of the minutes of the AGM and extra ordinary general meeting held on March 23, 2019 and March 8, 2020 respectively. Annual report and annual audited accounts for the year 2018-19 and 2019-20 were also adopted during the meeting.

Pune-based businessman Rajan Khinvasara was supposed to assume the office of the president replacing incumbent MC Uthappa. Besides him, all three existing vice-presidents (Vijay Goel from Delhi, Soumini Srinivas of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal's Pradip Kumar Saraogi), too, were expected to continue in their posts. 

Sunil Morajkar from Goa was supposed to be the new entrant as vice-president, with HR Rathan Kumar continuing in his role as treasurer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Billiards and Snooker Federation of India BFSI elections Arvind Savur
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp