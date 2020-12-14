STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

BAI cautions players, coaches, technical staff against participation in unauthorised events

BAI's caution comes after it came to light that a Goa-based organisation is conducting such an event next month.

Published: 14th December 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Shuttle Badminton

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Monday again cautioned its players, coaches and technical staff and asked them to stay away from unauthorised tournaments after it came to light that a Goa-based organisation is conducting such an event next month.

According to a release issued by BAI, Goa-based organisation Youth & Sports Development Association of India is conducting the third National Federation Cup next month in Madgaon, Goa with the organisers claiming that it will be a selection trial for upcoming international championships.

"Neither BAI nor its affiliated unit Goa Badminton Association is aware about such tournaments and organisation," BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said in the release.

"Surprisingly the organiser have mentioned that they will select players for international championships which is totally a false and misleading announcement as only national sports federation is eligible to choose and send players for participation in tournaments abroad.

"It's sad and clear that some vested interested parties with ulterior motives of commercial gain is trying to do so, such competitions are not legally tenable."

The federation said that strict action will be taken against its registered players, coaches or technical staff if they participate in any unauthorised league or tournament in any part of the country.

"BAI and its affiliated units are not interested in what unauthorised agency or organisation is doing but we are concerned about our registered players," Singhania said.

"We strictly advise that registered players of affiliated units should not get divulged and participate in any such unauthorised tournaments which will cause deactivation of their BAI ID and debarment in any tournaments being organised by affiliated units and Badminton Association of India."

The governing body had issued circulars (dated Nov 29, 2020, Feb 27, 2019 and Nov 14, 2018) in the past too, mentioning that registered players, technical officials or coaches will face debarment and ban as per Constitutional Rules & Regulations of BAI if they take part in any unauthorised tournament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badminton association of India BAI unauthorised tournaments
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp