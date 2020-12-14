FMSCI National Racing: Double win for Chennai’s Ashwin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) and Kotta­yam’s Amir Sayed (MSport) signed off with a double win each in the 23rd JK Tyre – FMSCI National Racing Championship here on Sunday. Datta cashed in on the chances that came his way to seal the top position in Formula LGB4 cars.

Preyesh champion

After winning the sub-junior crown, S Preyesh of Raman High Performance Ce­n­ter put in a good pe­rformance to win the men’s title in the state championship conducted by Tamil Nadu State Table Tennis Association. In the final, he beat D Ananth of MVM 11-9, 12-14, 11-5, 6-11, 11-8, 11-7.

Other winners: Youth boys: G Varun. Cadet boys: Nikkil Menon. Women: N Vidya. Youth girls: Hirthika. Junior girls: S Sharmitha. Sub-jr girls: S Nalene Amrutha. Cadet girls: Hansini.

Tamizhaga TTA meet

Bhuvanitha of Madurai beat Yogashree in the cadet girls’ pre-quarterfinals of the Tamizhaga Table Tennis Association state meet.

Quarterfinalists: Cadet boys: Karthick Shivakumar, MS Harish, Jishnu Balaji, K Sathyanarayanan, Achinth, Hrithik, Sparshick. Girls: Bhuvanitha, Swetha Ramachandran, V Dharshini, KG Aradhana, M Ananya, RH Mansi, Donnya, H Yavanika.