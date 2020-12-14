STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India hockey coach Graham Reid hopes to resume international action from early next year

The Australian said the sooner India gets to play international matches, the better willbe their preparations for the Tokyo Games, which has been shifted to next year due to the global pandemic.

Published: 14th December 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's hockey team's chief coach Graham Reid

Indian men's hockey team's chief coach Graham Reid (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: His side's Olympic preparation hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid is hoping to resume international action from early next year.

The Australian said the sooner India gets to play international matches, the better willbe their preparations for the Tokyo Games, which has been shifted to next year due to the global pandemic.

"With the support of Hockey India, we have planned for matches from early next year. These matches will ideally show us the level we are truly at and the areas that will require work on leading into the Olympic Games," Reid said in a statement issued by Hockey India.

After spending nearly 20 weeks at the national camp in SAI South Centre here, the core probables of the Indian men's team left for their respective homes over the weekend.

Reid is satisfied with the progress the Indian players have made over the last four months and said they are close to achieving the pre-COVID levels, in terms of fitness and skill needed to compete at the world stage.

"We have done everything possible to maintain and more recently get the players back to the level they will need to compete at the world stage. Our fitness tests in the strength, weight, speed and muscle components show that we are on target.

Our training sessions output data are approaching our February figures (when the team played FIH Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar). I believe, we are close to the level we showcase in our international matches," he said.

The coach was pleased with the level of commitment and determination shown by his players inside the bio-secure environment of thee SAI campus here.

"Given the extremely difficult circumstances for the last 4 months, I am pleased with where we are and how the players have conducted themselves in the bio-secure bubble in SAI," said Reid.

"In a normal year, you have 4-6 weeks in camp and the players get 1 week off to spend with their friends and family. On the weekends they normally leave the campus and visit the mall or cinema etc.

However, this year there has been none of that and has been a very tough mental test for all of us. But I am happy with the way players have handled this situation."

Reid said the much-needed three-week break will help in rejuvenating the players and the entire support staff.

"It is extremely important for them to relax mentally and physically after a very hectic past four months. This break will help not just the players but also the coaching staff. It will provide us the opportunity to hit the refresh button and be ready for next year."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Graham Reid Hockey Indian hockey team
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp