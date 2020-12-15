STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestling nationals in separate locations next month

Competitions in all three categories — freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling — are likely in separate venues.

Published: 15th December 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Wrestling Federation of India

Wrestling Federation of India

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Considering the pandemic situation, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to organise the 2020 nationals next month in batches in separate locations. It is learnt that Noida, Agra and Gonda (all in Uttar Pradesh) are under consideration to stage the events, most probably after January 20.
Competitions in all three categories — freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling — are likely in separate venues. There is another possibility, of organising the men's competitions in one venue and holding women's events in another.

"We have decided to organise nationals in batches. Venues will be different. A circular in this regard will be issued soon, informing state units about the events," Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, WFI's president, told this daily. He didn't elaborate on locations and dates.

Earlier, the WFI had planned to hold the nationals in Gonda from December 18-20, but was forced to defer it due to the pandemic. The rescheduling also means 2021 will witness two nationals.

It is learnt that the championship may begin with competitions in the freestyle category followed by Greco-Roman. "Men's competitions (freestyle and Greco-Roman) are likely to be held on January 22, 23 and 24 while women's wrestling could be organised on January 28 and 29," informed a source. "The federation is working on Covid protocols. Once it is done, the WFI will apprise member units of protocols and the schedule," added the source.

The federation has to inform member units at least one month in advance before finalising the schedule, as they too have to conduct trials to select wrestlers in each of the 10 weight categories. The WFI has 27 members including Railways and Services.

Camp from Wednesday

Camp for medallists from the previous nationals will begin at SAI Sonepat on Wednesday. Top three men wrestlers from each category will attend. Earlier, the WFI had started camps in Olympic men's and women's weight categories. The men's camp was in Sonepat, women's in Lucknow. The women's camp was discontinued after a short Diwali break. The men's camp continued before participants left for the Individual World Cup in Belgrade. These wrestlers will rejoin the camp after returning. No decision has been taken on commencement of the women's camp.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wrestling Federation of India
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp