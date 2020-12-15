Wrestling nationals in separate locations next month

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Considering the pandemic situation, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has decided to organise the 2020 nationals next month in batches in separate locations. It is learnt that Noida, Agra and Gonda (all in Uttar Pradesh) are under consideration to stage the events, most probably after January 20.

Competitions in all three categories — freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling — are likely in separate venues. There is another possibility, of organising the men's competitions in one venue and holding women's events in another.

"We have decided to organise nationals in batches. Venues will be different. A circular in this regard will be issued soon, informing state units about the events," Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, WFI's president, told this daily. He didn't elaborate on locations and dates.

Earlier, the WFI had planned to hold the nationals in Gonda from December 18-20, but was forced to defer it due to the pandemic. The rescheduling also means 2021 will witness two nationals.

It is learnt that the championship may begin with competitions in the freestyle category followed by Greco-Roman. "Men's competitions (freestyle and Greco-Roman) are likely to be held on January 22, 23 and 24 while women's wrestling could be organised on January 28 and 29," informed a source. "The federation is working on Covid protocols. Once it is done, the WFI will apprise member units of protocols and the schedule," added the source.

The federation has to inform member units at least one month in advance before finalising the schedule, as they too have to conduct trials to select wrestlers in each of the 10 weight categories. The WFI has 27 members including Railways and Services.

Camp from Wednesday

Camp for medallists from the previous nationals will begin at SAI Sonepat on Wednesday. Top three men wrestlers from each category will attend. Earlier, the WFI had started camps in Olympic men's and women's weight categories. The men's camp was in Sonepat, women's in Lucknow. The women's camp was discontinued after a short Diwali break. The men's camp continued before participants left for the Individual World Cup in Belgrade. These wrestlers will rejoin the camp after returning. No decision has been taken on commencement of the women's camp.