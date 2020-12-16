BFI to hold SGM on December 24

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After postponing the elections at the last moment, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has called for an emergency Special General Meeting on December 24 to extend the term of office bearers that end on December 25.

The officials are already on extension after its original dates expired on September 25. The term then was extended for three more months. The BFI had called for elections on December 18 as per sports ministry’s directive to conduct elections before December 31 for recognition to continue. The elections were called off late on December 7, hours after nomination process for office bearers finished.

BFI president Ajay Singh was challenged by Ashish Shelar for the post president. Shelar was supported by BFI secretary general Jay Singh. According to some officials, next elections could take two-three months. The federation is not too keen on holding online elections.