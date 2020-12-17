STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India contributes USD 1 million to WADA to support clean sport

India's contribution of USD 1 million is the highest among contributions made by other world governments including China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Published: 17th December 2020 03:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 03:34 PM   |  A+A-

WADA, World Anti Doping Agency

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taking a step further to ensure an atmosphere of clean sport globally, India has pledged a sum of USD 1 million to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) towards the global agency's scientific research budget, which will allow WADA to develop innovative anti-doping testing and detection methods. The money will also be used to further strengthen WADA's independent Investigations and Intelligence Department.

India's contribution of USD 1 million is the highest among contributions made by other world governments including China, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. The total contribution of all member nations will be matched by an equal sum by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to create a corpus of USD 10 million. The decision to build this corpus was made at WADA's Fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport held in Katowice, Poland in 2019. This contribution is over and above the annual contribution made to WADA's core budget by India.

Writing to WADA President Witold Banka of the contribution, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju said, "I am happy to share with you that the Government of India is pledging a "one-off" financial support of USD 1 million to this WADA Fund for scientific R&D and (I&I) with the hope that this contribution from India will boost the efforts to achieve the target of USD 10 million for this fund."

In a previous meeting with the WADA President, held on September 8, through video conference, Rijiju had stressed on the need for clean sport and the Indian Government's commitment to strengthen the anti-doping programme globally. He had also assured India's support to WADA in the form of scientific expertise and resources.

Lauding the co-operation of member countries, WADA President Banka in a press release said, "This is a massive boost for WADA and for Clean Sport. The agency is grateful to the Government of China, Egypt, India and Saudi Arabia for supporting the protection of sport in this way."

"These generous contributions can be seen as a strong commitment from these nations and will be put to good use enhancing scientific research, as well as the work of WADA's independent (I&I) department. Both areas have delivered significant achievements in recent years and these additional resources will contribute greatly towards WADA's mission for doping-free sport," he added. W

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WADA doping
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp