WFI finalizes Noida, Agra for freestyle, women’s national wrestling championships

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has finalized dates for the freestyle and women’s national championships. As reported by this daily, freestyle nationals will be in Noida on January 23 and 24. The women’s event will be in Agra on January 30 and 31. Sources informed that nationals in Greco-Roman will be held in Punjab in February.

Confirming the dates and venues of the men’s freestyle and women’s national championships, an official of Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association said: “The Punjab association will host the Greco-Roman event. Venue and dates will be announced soon.” The federation has to send a circular to state associations, informing them about the competitions at least a month in advance.

“The decision to hold the nationals in different styles at separate locations was taken due to the pandemic. It will help WFI successfully organise the events, as it’s better to manage a smaller group of wrestlers than all together,” added the official.

Deepak, Gourav lose semis

Wrestler Deepak Punia, 2019 World Championship silver medallist, lost in the 86kg semifinal of the Individual World Cup in Belgrade on Thursday. Another Indian who entered the semifinal and lost was Gourav Baliyan. Rahul Aware lost his quarterfinal in 61kg to make an exit.