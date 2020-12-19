Boxing World Cup: Amit Panghal clinches gold, injured Satish Kumar settles for silver

By ANI

COLOGNE: Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52 kg) clinched a gold medal after he was given a walkover by Germany's Argishti Terteryan here at Cologne World Cup on Saturday.

Satish Kumar (+91kg) had to settle for a silver medal after he sustained an injury from his semi-final bout and was eventually withdrawn from the final match.

"Update from Germany @Boxerpanghal wins gold, his opponent has given a walkover. #SatishKumar has picked up an injury from his semi-final bout and has withdrawn from the final match, on doctor's advice. He settles for a Silver Medal," Boxing Federation tweeted.

Meanwhile, Manisha and Sakshi will take on each other in the women's 57kg category final late on Saturday.

Pooja Rani suffered a defeat at the hands of Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn and had to settle with a bronze medal.

Gaurav Solanki and Mohammed Hussamuddin too finished their stint at the showpiece event with bronze medals in the men's 57kg category.

Earlier, Amit Panghal had won the semi-final against 019 World Championships bronze medallist Billal Bennama on Thursday.