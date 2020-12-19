STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Boxing World Cup: Amit Panghal clinches gold, injured Satish Kumar settles for silver

Satish Kumar (+91kg) had to settle for a silver medal after he sustained an injury from his semi-final bout and was eventually withdrawn from the final match.

Published: 19th December 2020 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Panghal

Indian boxer Amit Panghal (File Photo |AP)

By ANI

COLOGNE: Tokyo Olympics-bound Indian boxer Amit Panghal (52 kg) clinched a gold medal after he was given a walkover by Germany's Argishti Terteryan here at Cologne World Cup on Saturday.

Satish Kumar (+91kg) had to settle for a silver medal after he sustained an injury from his semi-final bout and was eventually withdrawn from the final match.

"Update from Germany @Boxerpanghal wins gold, his opponent has given a walkover. #SatishKumar has picked up an injury from his semi-final bout and has withdrawn from the final match, on doctor's advice. He settles for a Silver Medal," Boxing Federation tweeted.

Meanwhile, Manisha and Sakshi will take on each other in the women's 57kg category final late on Saturday.

Pooja Rani suffered a defeat at the hands of Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn and had to settle with a bronze medal.

Gaurav Solanki and Mohammed Hussamuddin too finished their stint at the showpiece event with bronze medals in the men's 57kg category.

Earlier, Amit Panghal had won the semi-final against 019 World Championships bronze medallist Billal Bennama on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boxing World Cup Amit Panghal
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp