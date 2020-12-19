Contest likely in Indian Golf Union elections

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Golf Union (IGU) elections on December 27 might see contests for two key posts. In the list of candidates released by returning officer Justice (retd) RK Gauba on Friday, there is one name each for the posts of president and vice-president.

They will be elected unopposed. But there are two names each for secretary and treasurer, which means it will go to voting unless somebody withdraws. December 19-21 are dates of withdrawal. While Lt Gen D Anbu and Brijinder Singh are the lone aspirants for president and vice-president, Lt Gen Asit Mistry and Amit Luthra are the contestants for secretary.

For treasurer, Ishwar Achanta and Sh y a m Sundar have filed no minations. The final list of nominations will be out on December 22. Elections will be held online due to the pandemic.