STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Important to look at positives in 2020, says India striker Lalremsiami

Lalremsiami too received accolades as she was declared the FIH Rising Star of the year 2019 and she was also feted by Hockey India earlier this year.

Published: 19th December 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team forward Lalremsiami

Indian women's hockey team forward Lalremsiami (Photo | Hockey India)

By ANI

BENGALURU: As the national coaching camp nears an end, India hockey team striker Lalremsiami feels there were plenty of positives this year despite the pandemic stalling their plans of achieving success at major international events including the Olympic Games.

"As we wrap up the national camp, I think most of us are in a mood to reflect back on the year that was meant to take us to new heights. Though the pandemic posed several challenges for us, we are looking at the positives that has made us believe in ourselves more than ever. The pandemic has certainly made us stronger mentally and we have become stronger and tight-knit as a group," stated the young striker from Mizoram in a Hockey India release.

Lalremsiami, who has climbed up the ranks in the senior team after strong performances in major international events including the Asian Games in 2018 and the FIH Olympic Qualifier in 2019, expressed that the team's philanthropic efforts that helped feed over 1,000 families during the lockdown will remain one of her favourite 2020 moments.

"Only weeks into the lockdown when we realised the struggles of people across the country who were rendered jobless and struggled to feed themselves and their families, we decided to do something to help them. We had never taken up a cause like this before but the entire team was unanimous in our decision and the support we received from across the hockey fraternity was immense. Raising over 20 lakhs through an online challenge and subsequently being able to feed more than 1000 families will remain a highlight for me this year," she said.

She also highlighted her captain Rani's Khel Ratna Award which made her the first Indian woman hockey player to receive this honour.

"Like I said, 2020 did have many positives too and one among them was a woman's hockey player winning the Khel Ratna Award. Rani winning this esteemed honour has made us youngsters believe there is always recognition for hardwork and we feel women's hockey is getting its due recognition. It was a big moment for women's hockey," she said.

Lalremsiami too received accolades as she was declared the FIH Rising Star of the year 2019 and she was also feted by Hockey India earlier this year with the Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2019 (U-21) and she was awarded a total cash prize of Rs 15 lakhs during the 3rd Hockey India Annual Awards.

Looking ahead at 2021, Lalremsiami said, "We have achieved desirable targets in these last four months of the national coaching camp. The training was high in intensity especially in the last six weeks. Next year, we hope to play good tournaments that will help us prepare as best as possible for the Tokyo Olympic Games."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalremsiami India hockey team women hockey team TNIE 2020 2020 with TNIE year ender
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp