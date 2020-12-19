STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Post return to camp, Arokia Rajiv back to the grind

One of those specialists who has won medals for the relay team — Arokia Rajiv — is slowly getting back to what he believes is his best ahead of the Olympics in 2021.

Published: 19th December 2020 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2020 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Arokia Rajiv

Arokia Rajiv

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: EVEN as some elite athletes have left Patiala to train elsewhere, one contingent has decided to stay back inside the SAI centre there despite the mercury dipping to as low as 5 degrees Celsius during the nights.

It's the 400m squad, whose mixed team has already qualified for the Olympics. The hope is that both the men's and women's relay teams will also punch their ticket, with a few of the longer sprint specialists. One of those specialists who has won medals for the relay team — Arokia Rajiv — is slowly getting back to what he believes is his best ahead of the Olympics in 2021. By any measure, this has been a weird year for the 29-year-old. It began when he had just about recovered from a troublesome toe injury that kept him out of last year's World Championships.

During the pandemic he had to leave for his hometown of Tiruchirapalli because of a family emergency. After serving a mandatory quarantine, he took to training in his backyard. While he was home, Arokia's silver with the mixed team at the Asian Games in Jakarta was bumped up to gold because of a failed dope test by an athlete from Bahrain. He had to serve another two weeks of quarantine after returning to the national camp in Patiala around September. "I have been training in Patiala for the last three months," he tells this daily. "Right now, we are in something called a long season, so we are doing endurance and strength-based exercises. It involves us running 600m-800m races."

Even when he is speaking about training about Patiala, it's obvious to note that the training is conducted in the new normal thanks to the pandemic. "Forget outside, we aren't even allowed to go to the gate. Earlier, we would at least go to the nearby mall to see new movies."

But he isn't complaining. After three months of no outdoor training activity, he is just thankful that they are able to train normally. He also reveals that they have added baton exchange to their training programme. "We have started working on that now." The authorities had prohibited baton exchange in their standard operating procedures when they plotted the comeback of athletics, but it looks like they have relaxed regulations since.

Considering he hasn't run competitively for well over a year (April 2019 to be exact), it's understandable that the Tamil Nadu runner is itching to put on his spikes. However, he doesn't know when his comeback event will be. "Still waiting for official confirmation. Maybe we will hear something by January." For the time being, though, he is more than happy to focus on endurance and strength ahead of what's likely to be a big year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympics Arokia Rajiv
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp