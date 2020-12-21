Boxer Vikas Krishan seeks External Affairs Minister Jaishankar's help after coach gets stuck in US

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Tokyo Olympics quota winner Vikas Krishan on Monday sought help from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after his coach got stuck in the US due to new visa protocols.

The boxer said with the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, it is very important for him to train with his coach.

"Dear sir @DrSJaishankar- my coach is stuck in the US and unable to return to India due to new visa protocols. With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, his presence is very important for my training as I aim to win India an Olympic Gold. Could you please help with this," Krishan tweeted.

In September, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) had approved the request of Krishan to train in the US as a part of his preparations for the Olympics.

He traveled to the US along with his coach Ron Simms Jr. and trained at the Alexandria Boxing Club in Virginia till November 30.

Tokyo Olympics, which were scheduled to take place this year, will now be held next year from July 23 to August 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic.