STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Chance to catch them young excites Devarajan  

I will give my best. Being a national selector will also be of great help as I will get to watch the emerging talent in the country,’’ said Devarajan.

Published: 21st December 2020 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Olympian V Devarajan has been nominated as one of the five members of the Talent Identification Development Committee of Khelo India Development Programme for boxing. Devarajan, who is also a national selector, is the first person from Tamil Nadu to make it to this prestigious committee. “It is a big honour to be part of the committee.

I will give my best. Being a national selector will also be of great help as I will get to watch the emerging talent in the country,’’ said Devarajan. The task of the committee is nurturing boxers for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. “We have an arduous task at our hands. We need to identify and groom boxers for the 2024 Olympics and beyond. We need to recommend what tournaments selected boxers should take part in and also see that they get the best training,’’ said the former World Cup bronze medallist.

Where will the committee hunt for future boxers? “Schools are the best choice to hunt for prospective boxers. In the junior level, too, there are talented boxers. We will watch the sub-junior and junior nationals to identify and select talented boxers for the Khelo programme,’’ revealed the Southern Railway sports officer. He is keen to give exposure to talented boxers.

“Many a time due to hard luck, some talented boxers lose in the second round or so in tournaments. If we find them talented, we will give th­em an opportunity to get good training and other benefits.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp