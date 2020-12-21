STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian men to finish 2020 in fourth position, women in ninth spot in FIH rankings

The FIH confirmed that the Belgium men's team and the Netherlands' women will finish the year at the top of the world rankings.

Published: 21st December 2020 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Men's Hockey Team

Indian Men's Hockey Team (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LAUSANNE: The Indian men and women hockey teams will finish 2020 in fourth and ninth positions, respectively, after a major part of the year was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday confirmed that the Belgium men's team and the Netherlands' women will finish the year at the top of the world rankings.

In January, the world body introduced its new match-based model for calculation of world rankings, with the FIH Hockey Pro League matches that were played in early part of the year seeing regular fluctuations in standings before the outbreak of the global health crisis brought all sporting activities to a grinding halt in March.

According to a statement issued by the FIH, the "brief but wonderful return" of the competition between September and November saw further exchanges of points between the men's and women's national teams of Belgium, Germany, Netherlands and Great Britain.

In the men's FIH world rankings, reigning world and European champions Belgium (2496.88 points) sit at the top ahead of 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League winners Australia (2nd place - 2385.70), Netherlands (3rd place - 2257.96) and India (4th place - 2063.78).

Olympic champions Argentina (1967.39) are in fifth, followed by Germany (6th place - 1944.34), England (7th place - 1743.77), New Zealand (8th place - 1575.00), Spain (9th place - 1559.32) and Canada (10th place - 1417.37).

Among women, the Netherlands (2631.99 points) are at the top followed by Argentina (2174.61).

Germany (2054.28) occupy the third position, climbing one place following their FIH Hockey Pro League results against Belgium in September.

Australia (2012.89) will finish the year in fourth place, with England (1952.74) and New Zealand (1818.98) occupying fifth and sixth spots respectively.

Spain (7th place - 1802.13), Ireland (8th place - 1583.09), India (9th place - 1543.00) and China (10th place - 1521.00) complete the top ten list.

The FIH moved away from the previous tournament-based rankings system to a dynamic, match-based method where opposing teams exchange points in official, FIH sanctioned games.

The number of points exchanged depends on the result of the match, the relative ranking of the teams and the importance of the match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FIH Rankings Hockey Ranking India Mens Hockey India Mens Hockey Team Ranking India Mens Hockey Team India Womens Hockey India Womens Hockey Team India Womens Hockey Team Ranking
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp