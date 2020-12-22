STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Narain Karthikeyan to spearhead all-Indian racing team in 2021 Asian Le Mans Series

Narain Karthikeyan will spearhead an all-Indian racing team in the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series, to be held in Abu Dhabi in February next year.

Published: 22nd December 2020 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

India's first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan

India's first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The country's first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan will spearhead an all-Indian racing team in the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series, to be held in Abu Dhabi in February next year.

Besides Karthikeyan, the lineup also features Arjun Maini and Naveen Rao and the trio will look to compete in the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans later in the year.

The Asian Le Mans Series, to be held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi on February 5-6 and February 19-20, consists of four races spread over two weekends, with each event lasting four hours, a media release stated.

The Indian team will drive an ORECA 07 car in the LMP2 class, and have technical support from the championship-winning side, Algarve Pro Racing Team.

"I have been dreaming of going back to Le Mans for a few years now. This is probably the most exciting project in my career as a racing driver," Karthikeyan said.

"We have a young and fledgling team and it will no doubt be a big test for us, but I am confident of doing well," he added.

Bangalore-based Maini's experience in endurance racing will come in handy for the team, having driven for Algarve Pro Racing Team in the 2020 European Le Mans Series (ELMS).

"I am glad to be back to racing so soon after the 2020 European Le Mans season, and I do believe that Algarve Pro Racing Team, the defending Asian Le Mans Series champions, gives us the best possible chance of securing an entry to the 24 Hours of Le Mans," Maini said.

Rao, who is the reigning 2020 IMSA Prototype Challenge champion, said he is looking forward to driving as part of Racing Team India.

"I'm super excited to be partnering with Narain and Arjun to bring the first-ever Racing Team India to Le Mans. Le Mans has a magical quality and is the dream of many kids to be a part of," he said.

Cyrille Taesch Wahlen, CEO of the Asian Le Mans Series, welcomed Racing Team India into its fold.

"Having an Indian flagged LMP2 team is not only a first for the Asian Le Mans Series, but it is also a first for ACO racing around the world. We have a growing supporter base in India, and now they have a team to support.

"I wish the team all the best and look forward to seeing them in Abu Dhabi," Wahlen said.

JK Typres will serve as Racing Team India's inaugural partners.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narain Karthikeyan Asian Le Mans Series 2021 Asian Le Mans Series Indian Car Racing
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp