STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Official costs of Tokyo Olympics up by 22 per cent to 15.4 billion

A University of Oxford study earlier this year said Tokyo is the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.

Published: 22nd December 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Tokyo Olympics

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: The official cost of the postponed Tokyo Olympics has increased by 22 per cent, the local organising committee said on Tuesday in unveiling its new budget.

In an on-line news conference, organisers said the Olympics will now cost USD 15.4 billion to stage.

This is up from USD 12.6 billion in last year's budget.

The added USD 2.8 billion is the cost of the one-year delay.

Added expenses come from renegotiating contracts and measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Olympics are to open on July 23, 2021.

The Paralympics follow on August 24.

Audits by the Japanese government over the last several years, however, show the costs are higher than officially stated and are at least USD 25 billion.

Tokyo said the Olympics would cost about $7.5 billion when the IOC awarded the games in 2013.

A University of Oxford study earlier this year said Tokyo is the most expensive Summer Olympics on record.

Japanese government entities are responsible for all of the costs except for USD 6.7 billion in a privately funded operating budget.

"The IOC and TOCOG (Tokyo organising committee) want the public budget to appear as small as possible not only to guard against public criticism, but also to not discourage future candidate cities," Franz Waldenberger, director of the German Institute for Japanese Studies in Tokyo, wrote in a recent paper examining Olympic costs.

Waldenberger noted that the Tokyo city government and branches of the central government use the Olympics as "a window of opportunity to obtain additional" funding.

Organisers in October announced cost reductions of USD 280 million, cutting out frills including hospitality offerings.

However, no cuts have been made to the sports program with a full complement of 11,000 athletes and tens of thousands of officials, judges, and sponsors expected to attend.

Decisions about fans and preventive measures for the pandemic are expected to be rolled out in 2021.

Japan has controlled COVID-19 better than most countries with just over 2,800 deaths attributed to the virus.

But new cases have been rising for a month, adding to public skepticism about the Olympics.

In a telephone poll of 1,200 published this month by Japanese broadcaster NHK, 63 per cent said the Olympics should be postponed or cancelled.

On the opposite side, 27 per cent said the Games should be held.

The poll was conducted on December 11-13.

The IOC and local organisers have said the Olympics will be cancelled if they cannot be held this time.

Local organisers are trying to recover some of the rising costs by coaxing more revenue from domestic sponsors.

About 70 sponsors have already contributed a record of USD 3.3 billion, driven by Dentsu Inc.the marketing agent for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Nikkei newspaper reported last week, citing unnamed sources "familiar with the matter," that 15 top-tier domestic sponsors will add an estimated USD 150 million to their contributions.

It said Japan Airlines, the airline ANA, and the Tobu Skytower were considering contributions.

Nikkei is also a Tokyo Olympic sponsor along with Japan's other leading newspapers Yomiuri, Mainichi, and Asahi.

Several regional papers are also sponsors.

"We would like to increase revenue more than expected although it is challenging," Gakuji Ito, the organising committee's chief financial officer, said.

Ito said insurance coverage might pay out up to $500 million to help cover increased costs.

All expenses that the organising committee cannot cover will fall to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Ito said.

The budget shows the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee is contributing USD 1.3 billion to cover costs of the games.

Its contribution to Tokyo will not increase, Ito said.

Ito was asked if he would seek more money from the IOC.

"No, we are not thinking about it," he replied.

The IOC's finances are stressed.

It generates 91 per cent of its income from selling broadcast rights and sponsorships.

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has stalled its revenue flow, increasing the importance of staging the Olympics in Tokyo.

The Beijing Winter Olympics are open six month after Tokyo closes, on February 4, 2022.

The IOC is also under pressure to support national Olympic committees and international sports federations, many of which rely heavily on IOC contributions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2021 Olympics 2021 Olympics
India Matters
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)
New worry? 138 flyers from UK slip into Karnataka without COVID-19 test
US President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy, Modi!' event. (File Photo | AP)
'Namaste Trump' to 'Legion of Merit': India-US ties record several milestones in 2020
The five deadly trends for the new year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi Chalo: Farmers donate blood at protest site
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp