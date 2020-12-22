STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju urges countrymen to make fitness a priority

The inaugural edition of the Fit India Cyclothon was launched by the Sports Minister in January 2020 in Panaji, Goa.

Published: 22nd December 2020 03:56 PM

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: To strengthen the clarion call made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a fitter nation, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday shared his fitness video and urged all the countrymen to join the initiative by posting their fitness videos.

"Millions of Indians have joined the vision of our PM @NarendraModi Ji to make #NewIndiaFitIndia. We can strengthen the #FitIndiaMovement," Rijiju said in a Tweet on Tuesday morning.

"Share your fitness videos with me and together let's make India a fit, healthy and strong nation. Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz" he added.

Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz campaign was launched by PM Modi earlier this year and has since become a nation-wide movement.

It was even applauded by the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently when they in a tweet had said "WHO applauds India's initiative on promoting physical activity through its campaign Fitness Ka Dose Aadha Ghanta Roz."

Earlier this month, the Sports Minister had launched the second edition of the Fit India Cyclothon. The mega cycling event started on December 7 and will run for 25 days till December 31.

The event is being held across the country in each district and citizens can participate by registering on the Fit India website, cycle daily a distance of their choice, and share their images and videos on social media tagging @FitIndiaOff and using the hashtag -- #FitIndiaCyclothon and #NewIndiaFitIndia.

The inaugural edition of the Fit India Cyclothon was launched by the Sports Minister in January 2020 in Panaji, Goa.

This event was organised with the aim to get the people involved in outdoor activities and to start a cycling culture across the country. It saw the participation of over 35 lakh cyclists from across the country.

