STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

UP's Sanjay Kapoor to take on Raja for All India Chess Federation top post

After scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, electoral officer Justice (retd) K Kannan will release the final list of candidates on December 30. Elections will be held online on January 4.

Published: 24th December 2020 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 09:18 PM   |  A+A-

PR Venketrama Raja

AICF president PR Venketrama Raja, Secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a twist in the tale, Gujarat Chess Association president Ajay Patel will not contest against incumbent PR Venketrama Raja for the post of All India Chess Federation (AICF) president. Thursday was the last day of filing nominations. President of UP Chess Association Sanjay Kapoor will be the candidate for president from the faction led by secretary BS Chauhan.

It has been learnt that Raja (Tamil Nadu), RM Dongre (Maharashtra) and Kishor Bandekar (Goa) have filed nominations for president, secretary and treasurer, respectively, from the group headed by Raja. Kapoor, Chauhan (Delhi) and Naresh Sharma (Haryana) are the contestants for these posts from the other camp.

After scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations, electoral officer Justice (retd) K Kannan will release the final list of candidates on December 30. Elections will be held online on January 4.

Patel was Raja's rival in the elections scheduled in February before it got postponed because of legal complications and the pandemic. The Chauhan camp was saying until recently he would contest again. 

Happy about ending this year well, hope 2021 proves even better: U-18 World Chess champ Nihal

Although the Raja faction is saying Patel is not contesting because he knows he will not win, that may not necessarily be the case. Gujarat's Bhavesh Patel is a candidate for vice-president from the Chauhan camp, which indicates the latter has the support of this unit.

Moreover, UP was among the 19 state units the Raja camp was banking on. Its president taking on Raja for the top post suggests at least this calculation has gone wrong. 

There are 28 state associations, with two votes from each. It's unlikely that two votes from the same association will go to different camps.

Other than three office-bearers, six vice-presidents and six joint-secretaries will be elected.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Chess Federation AICF PR Venketrama Raja BS Chauhan Sanjay Kapoor
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp