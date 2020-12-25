AICF elections: BS Chauhan camp opposes PR Venketrama Raja's candidature

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Disputes do not end in the All India Chess Federation (AICF). A day after candidates for the elections submitted their names, the faction headed by BS Chauhan raised objections against the candidature of PR Venketrama Raja and RM Dongre, who have filed nominations for president and secretary, respectively.

Saturday being marked for scrutiny of nominations, it's possible that returning officer Justice (retd) K Kannan will hear the objections. A list of validly nominated candidates will be released after that. Elections will be held online on January 4.

The Chauhan camp argues that Raja and Dongre are not elected members of any state association. They add that according to the National Sports Development Code, this makes them ineligible to contest in the elections. "Elected representatives of the state associations should be eligible to represent their respective state association in the national sports federation meetings," said Naresh Sharma, candidate for treasurer from this group.

The Raja faction refuted their claims. "Nowhere is it mentioned that only elected members of state associations can contest AICF elections. This is another attempt by the other group to disrupt proceedings," said Dongre, who represents Maharashtra. Raja represents Tamil Nadu.

As per nominations filed, Raja's rival for the top post is Sanjay Kapoor of UP. It's Chauhan versus Dongre for secretary and Sharma against Kishor Bandekar for treasurer.



