STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

AICF elections: BS Chauhan camp opposes PR Venketrama Raja's candidature

Saturday being marked for scrutiny of nominations, it's possible that returning officer Justice (retd) K Kannan will hear the objections.

Published: 25th December 2020 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Chess

For representational purposes

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Disputes do not end in the All India Chess Federation (AICF). A day after candidates for the elections submitted their names, the faction headed by BS Chauhan raised objections against the candidature of PR Venketrama Raja and RM Dongre, who have filed nominations for president and secretary, respectively.

Saturday being marked for scrutiny of nominations, it's possible that returning officer Justice (retd) K Kannan will hear the objections. A list of validly nominated candidates will be released after that. Elections will be held online on January 4.

The Chauhan camp argues that Raja and Dongre are not elected members of any state association. They add that according to the National Sports Development Code, this makes them ineligible to contest in the elections. "Elected representatives of the state associations should be eligible to represent their respective state association in the national sports federation meetings," said Naresh Sharma, candidate for treasurer from this group.

The Raja faction refuted their claims. "Nowhere is it mentioned that only elected members of state associations can contest AICF elections. This is another attempt by the other group to disrupt proceedings," said Dongre, who represents Maharashtra. Raja represents Tamil Nadu.

As per nominations filed, Raja's rival for the top post is Sanjay Kapoor of UP. It's Chauhan versus Dongre for secretary and Sharma against Kishor Bandekar for treasurer.

 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AICF All India Chess Federation PR Venketrama Raja
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp