STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Veteran boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav back home with newfound endurance after training in US

Confidence is evident in the Haryana man's voice as he spoke about his rich experience in the US, where the 2011 World Championships bronze medallist had trained for almost two months

Published: 26th December 2020 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Indian pugilist Vikas Krishan

Indian pugilist Vikas Krishan (Photo | PTI)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Veteran boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav is back in familiar surroundings. And he's leaner and meaner. Confidence is evident in the Haryana man's voice as he spoke about his rich experience in the US, where the 2011 World Championships bronze medallist had trained for almost two months.

Currently under quarantine in Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Vijayanagar, the three-time Olympian said that he has made giant strides when it comes to endurance — something the 28-year-old conceded that he was lacking in recent times — and is eager to apply what he has learnt during the upcoming national camp and future tournaments. Excerpts...

How was your experience in the US?

I had a fruitful training. My endurance has improved massively. Now, three rounds is not a big deal for me. I can fight around eight rounds easily. Endurance was something that was lacking in my game in recent times. If I'm tired, nobody will be able to see that on my face. I have pushed myself to the limits. I did plenty of running, sprints, long rounds (15/20 minutes) of bag training.

On strengthening defence

The other thing that I had wanted to improve was defence and I have made strong strides on that aspect as well. My immediate target is to take least number of punches while sparring during the national camp. And I want to apply the same during competitions in the near future. I know Olympics is a different level and it is going to be hard. But I want to work on the defensive side of my game and improve as much as possible. If I can improve my defence, it will be easy to play counter and move to positions where I can fetch points.

On mixing with pro US boxers

I trained with some of the top professionals out there. US boxing is different from ours; they are more inclined towards professional boxing, so they are always looking to hurt you. We (Indians) are more focused on scoring points. So it was good to see that side of the game and learn. I defended well against those boxers and I'm a more confident boxer now. I feel I can do much better against amateur boxers.

On impressing himself

Before I left, I wanted to ensure that I come back as a different person. I wanted everyone to take notice that I have improved. Now that I'm back at IIS, I just want to showcase what I have learnt. I want to show that I'm a more composed pugilist and can keep up during long gruelling bouts. And this is not to impress others, this is for myself. I want to prove to myself that I have learnt a great deal.

On feeling homesick in US

The coach (Ronald Simms who's expected to reach India soon) was always there. I was feeling a little homesick so my good friend Neeraj Goyat had also come in the last month. You train for long periods but you still have some time in hand. And sometimes you do feel alone. So I called him and we trained together and it was good to have him. He's like my brother.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikas Yadav Boxing Vikas Krishan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp